Duketon Mining Advances Gold Projects in Western Australia

Duketon Mining Ltd ( (AU:DKM) ) has shared an announcement.

Duketon Mining Ltd has released a series of updates regarding its ongoing projects in Western Australia. These include significant progress in their Killarney project with high-grade gold intersections and the completion of a second drill program. Additionally, they have signed an option agreement for the Boodanoo project and identified gold in soil anomalies at the Barlee Project. These developments underscore Duketon’s active exploration efforts and potential for enhancing their resource base, which could positively impact their market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Duketon Mining Ltd is a company focused on advancing gold assets across Western Australia. They are involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a particular emphasis on gold projects.

