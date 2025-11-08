Duke Energy Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Duke Energy ( (DUK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Duke Energy presented to its investors.

Duke Energy, a leading energy holding company in the United States, operates in the electric and natural gas sectors, serving millions of customers across several states. The company is known for its significant energy capacity and commitment to modernizing energy infrastructure.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Duke Energy announced a notable increase in earnings per share (EPS), with both reported and adjusted EPS reaching $1.81, marking an over 11% growth compared to the same period in 2024. The company also narrowed its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance range and reaffirmed its long-term growth rate.

Key financial highlights include the implementation of new rates and higher retail sales volumes, which contributed to the improved earnings. However, these gains were partially offset by increased interest expenses, milder weather, and higher depreciation and property taxes. Duke Energy’s Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment saw significant income growth, while the Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment experienced a slight increase in losses.

Looking ahead, Duke Energy plans to announce a new capital plan ranging from $95 to $105 billion for 2026-2030, focusing on economic development and maintaining customer rates below the national average. The company remains confident in achieving strong results and sustaining its growth trajectory.

Overall, Duke Energy is poised to continue its energy modernization strategy, balancing customer value and affordability while investing in infrastructure improvements and cleaner energy solutions.

