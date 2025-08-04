DTS Corporation Reports Strong Q1 Financial Results and Announces Stock Split

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
DTS ( (JP:9682) ) just unveiled an announcement.
DTS Corporation reported strong financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with significant year-on-year growth in net sales and profits. The company announced a planned 4-for-1 stock split effective October 1, 2025, and revised its dividend forecasts, reflecting its positive financial outlook and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
More about DTS
DTS Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the technology sector. It focuses on providing IT services and solutions, catering to a diverse range of clients and industries.
YTD Price Performance: 21.87%
Average Trading Volume: 108,862
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen183.9B
