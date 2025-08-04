DTS Corporation Announces Share Split and Dividend Revision

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

DTS ( (JP:9682) ) has shared an update.

DTS Corporation has announced a share split to lower investment costs per unit, aiming to improve stock liquidity and expand its shareholder base. The company will amend its Articles of Incorporation to reflect an increase in authorized shares and has revised its dividend forecast in line with the share split, although the total dividend amount remains unchanged.

More about DTS

DTS Corporation operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing IT services and solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to enhance its market presence by making investments more accessible to a broader range of investors.

YTD Price Performance: 21.87%

Average Trading Volume: 108,862

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen183.9B

