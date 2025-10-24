DT Cloud Star Approves Business Combination Extension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation ( (DTSQ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation, during its annual meeting on October 22, 2025, approved an amendment to its Investment Management Trust Agreement, allowing the company to extend its business combination period by nine months, until October 26, 2026. This extension is contingent upon monthly deposits of $75,000 into the trust account. Additionally, a promissory note was issued on October 23, 2025, to facilitate this extension. The meeting also saw the election of five directors and the ratification of ELITE CPA P.C. as the independent auditor for 2025. Furthermore, shareholders approved amendments to the company’s memorandum and articles of association to align with the extended business combination deadline. In connection with these decisions, 5,297,491 shares were tendered for redemption, and an initial $75,000 payment was made to extend the combination period by one month.

