Drilling Tools International Corp. Reports Q3 2025 Results

Drilling Tools International Corp. ( (DTI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Drilling Tools International Corp. presented to its investors.

Drilling Tools International Corp. (DTI) is a Houston-based oilfield services company specializing in the design, engineering, and rental of tools for horizontal and directional drilling operations in the oil and gas industry.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, DTI reported a total consolidated revenue of $38.8 million, with a net loss of $903,000 attributable to common stockholders. The company maintained its full-year 2025 outlook despite challenging market conditions.

Key financial highlights include a tool rental revenue of $31.9 million and product sales revenue of $7.0 million. The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $9.1 million and an adjusted free cash flow of $5.6 million. DTI’s strategic initiatives included debt reduction, cash reserve building, and share buybacks, alongside a notable 41% revenue growth in its Eastern Hemisphere segment.

Looking ahead, DTI anticipates typical fourth-quarter seasonality to impact activity levels and pricing. However, the company remains optimistic, maintaining its full-year guidance ranges, with expectations leaning slightly above the midpoints.

