DRI Healthcare Acquires Royalty Interest in Promising TED Treatments

DRI Healthcare ( ($TSE:DHT.UN) ) has provided an announcement.

DRI Healthcare Trust has announced the acquisition of a synthetic royalty interest in the U.S. sales of veligrotug and VRDN-003, treatments for Thyroid Eye Disease (TED), from Viridian Therapeutics. This transaction, valued at up to $300 million, is DRI’s third synthetic royalty transaction and further increases its portfolio exposure to rare diseases. Veligrotug has shown promising clinical results and has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA, potentially accelerating its regulatory review. If approved, it will be the second biologic treatment for TED, offering improved patient outcomes with fewer doses. The deal is expected to enhance DRI’s long-term cash flows and strengthen its position in the rare disease market.

The overall stock score reflects strong financial stability with no leverage and effective cash management. However, profitability challenges due to revenue decline and net losses weigh heavily. Technical indicators suggest weak momentum, and the high P/E ratio raises valuation concerns despite a decent dividend yield.

More about DRI Healthcare

DRI Healthcare Trust is a global leader in providing financing to advance innovation in the life sciences industry. The company specializes in offering bespoke financial solutions to partners developing and commercializing novel therapies, with a focus on conditions with high unmet needs.

Average Trading Volume: 38,164

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$791.5M

