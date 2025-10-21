Dragonfly Energy Regains Nasdaq Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp ( (DFLI) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 20, 2025, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. announced that it had regained compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. The company achieved a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share and a market value of listed securities of $35 million or more for 10 consecutive business days. This compliance ensures the company’s continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. However, Dragonfly Energy will be under a Mandatory Panel Monitor until October 20, 2026, and could face a Delist Determination if it fails to maintain compliance within this period.

The most recent analyst rating on (DFLI) stock is a Hold with a $0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp stock, see the DFLI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DFLI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DFLI is a Neutral.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp faces significant financial challenges, with ongoing losses and high leverage being the most impactful factors. While there are positive developments in revenue growth and strategic partnerships, the financial instability and valuation concerns weigh heavily on the overall score.

More about Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp

Average Trading Volume: 49,422,291

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $152.2M

