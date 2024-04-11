Draganfly Unveils Future Drone Tech at XPONENTIAL 2024

Draganfly Inc (TSE:DPRO) has released an update.

Draganfly Inc., a leading developer in drone technology, is set to present its latest innovations at XPONENTIAL 2024 in San Diego, including new safety and communication features for their Commander 3XL and Heavy Lift drones, as well as the unveiling of the Starling X.2 in partnership with Promo Drone. The company’s CEO, Cameron Chell, will contribute to a panel on artificial intelligence, highlighting Draganfly’s commitment to advancing drone technology and AI in the industry. The event promises to offer a glimpse into Draganfly’s future product developments and their impact on aerial logistics and communication systems.

