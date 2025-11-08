DraftKings Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Draftkings Inc ( (DKNG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Draftkings Inc presented to its investors.

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company that offers daily fantasy sports, regulated gaming, and digital media services, operating primarily in the U.S. and Canada.

In its third quarter of 2025, DraftKings reported a revenue of $1.144 billion, marking a 4% increase from the previous year, driven by strong customer engagement and efficient acquisition strategies. The company also announced an expansion of its share repurchase program to $2 billion.

Key financial highlights include a 2% increase in Monthly Unique Payers to 3.6 million and a 3% rise in Average Revenue per MUP to $106. The company’s iGaming revenue saw a significant boost, contributing to overall revenue growth, despite a decrease in Sportsbook revenue due to customer-friendly outcomes. DraftKings also revised its fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance to $5.9 billion to $6.1 billion, with an Adjusted EBITDA expectation of $450 million to $550 million.

DraftKings continues to expand its market presence, being live with mobile sports betting in 25 states and Washington, D.C., and iGaming in five states. The company plans to launch its Sportsbook in Missouri and introduce DraftKings Predictions, pending regulatory approvals.

Looking ahead, DraftKings remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, focusing on enhancing shareholder value and expanding its product offerings, with anticipated launches in new jurisdictions and continued customer engagement strategies.

