Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Releases Q2 FY26 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories ( (RDY) ) just unveiled an update.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has released its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This announcement, made on October 24, 2025, provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance during this period, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (RDY) stock is a Buy with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories stock, see the RDY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RDY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RDY is a Outperform.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and a balanced valuation. The company’s consistent profitability and solid balance sheet are significant strengths. Technical analysis presents mixed signals, with short-term bullish momentum but potential bearish trends. The valuation is fair, with no significant overvaluation concerns. Earnings call insights highlight both growth opportunities and challenges, particularly in the U.S. generics market.

To see Spark’s full report on RDY stock, click here.

More about Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is a prominent pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, India, known for its production of generic medications, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and proprietary products. The company is focused on delivering affordable and innovative medicines to patients worldwide, with a strong presence in the global pharmaceutical market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,052,372

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.25B

Learn more about RDY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue