Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Releases Q2 FY2026 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories ( (RDY) ) has issued an update.

On October 24, 2025, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, during a board meeting. The results were prepared in compliance with both International Financial Reporting Standards and Indian Accounting Standards. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (RDY) stock is a Buy with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories stock, see the RDY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RDY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RDY is a Outperform.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and a balanced valuation. The company’s consistent profitability and solid balance sheet are significant strengths. Technical analysis presents mixed signals, with short-term bullish momentum but potential bearish trends. The valuation is fair, with no significant overvaluation concerns. Earnings call insights highlight both growth opportunities and challenges, particularly in the U.S. generics market.

To see Spark’s full report on RDY stock, click here.

More about Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is a prominent pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, India. It specializes in the production and distribution of generic medications, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and proprietary products. The company is focused on providing affordable and innovative medicines to patients worldwide, with a significant presence in both emerging and developed markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,052,372

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.25B

Find detailed analytics on RDY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue