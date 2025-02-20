Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Limited Releases Q3 & 9M FY25 Earnings Call Transcript

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Ltd. ( (IN:AGARWALEYE) ) has issued an update.

Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Limited has released the transcript of their Q3 & 9M FY25 earnings conference call, held on February 17, 2025. This announcement provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, which could influence its operational and market positioning.

More about Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Ltd.

Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing primarily on eye care services. The company provides a range of eye care solutions and aims to maintain a strong market presence in the healthcare sector.

YTD Price Performance: 4.79%

Average Trading Volume: 277,813

