Downer EDI Limited Appoints New Director Annette Carey

An announcement from Downer EDI Limited ( (AU:DOW) ) is now available.

Downer EDI Limited has announced the appointment of Annette Carey as a director, effective November 1, 2025. The notice indicates that Carey currently holds no relevant interests in the company’s securities, suggesting a fresh perspective in the boardroom without existing financial ties to the company. This appointment could impact the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DOW) stock is a Hold with a A$8.00 price target.

More about Downer EDI Limited

Downer EDI Limited operates in the engineering and infrastructure management services industry, providing integrated services in Australia and New Zealand. The company focuses on delivering services across sectors such as transport, utilities, facilities, and engineering, construction, and maintenance.

YTD Price Performance: 53.13%

Average Trading Volume: 1,491,660

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.16B

