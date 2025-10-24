Douglas Elliman Sells Property Management Business

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Douglas Elliman Inc. ( (DOUG) ) has issued an update.

On October 24, 2025, Douglas Elliman Inc. completed the sale of its property management business, Douglas Elliman Property Management (DEPM), to PMG Holdings, Inc. for $85 million. This transaction allowed the company to repay and redeem its senior secured convertible promissory notes for $95 million, resulting in approximately $130 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. The sale marks a strategic shift in the company’s operations, as DEPM’s financial results will no longer be included in Douglas Elliman’s consolidated financial statements, potentially impacting stakeholders and altering the company’s market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (DOUG) stock is a Hold with a $2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Douglas Elliman Inc. stock, see the DOUG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DOUG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DOUG is a Neutral.

Douglas Elliman Inc. is navigating significant financial and operational challenges. The most impactful factors are the ongoing profitability and cash flow issues, which are reflected in the financial performance and valuation scores. Technical indicators suggest a lack of strong momentum, while the earnings call provided mixed signals with strategic growth initiatives offset by recent setbacks.

To see Spark’s full report on DOUG stock, click here.

More about Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. operates in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on property management services through its subsidiary Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. The company is involved in managing cooperative, condominium, and rental apartment buildings in New York City, Nassau County, Long Island City, and Westchester County.

Average Trading Volume: 542,171

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $223.5M

See more data about DOUG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue