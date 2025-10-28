Doubleview Gold Expands Hat Deposit, Signaling Resource Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Doubleview Gold ( (TSE:DBG) ) has provided an update.

Doubleview Gold Corp has announced a significant eastward extension of 320 meters at its Hat Polymetallic Deposit in British Columbia, indicating that the mineralized system remains open in multiple directions. This expansion is part of the 2025 exploration program, which has completed over 10,200 meters of drilling in 14 holes, aiming to prove the continuity and scale of the deposit. The results are expected to contribute to a revised Mineral Resource Estimate, highlighting the potential for a meaningful resource upgrade and positioning Doubleview as a key player in the critical-metal-bearing polymetallic deposits sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DBG) stock is a Buy with a C$1.39 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DBG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DBG is a Neutral.

Doubleview Gold’s position is typical for early-stage mining firms, facing financial challenges but bolstered by strong corporate developments and technical momentum. The absence of revenue and negative earnings weigh heavily, yet strategic partnerships and high-grade mineral findings offer future promise.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:DBG stock, click here.

More about Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. Its primary products include copper, gold, cobalt, and scandium, with a market focus on critical metals in North America.

Average Trading Volume: 310,469

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$176.3M

See more data about DBG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

