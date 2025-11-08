DoubleVerify’s Q3 2025: Revenue Growth and AI Innovations

Doubleverify Holdings, Inc. ( (DV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Doubleverify Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. is a leading software platform specializing in digital media measurement, data, and analytics, providing solutions to enhance transparency and performance in the advertising industry. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, DoubleVerify announced an 11% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $188.6 million, and a 35% adjusted EBITDA margin of $65.9 million. The company also raised its full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to approximately 33%. Key highlights include the launch of DV AI Verification and DV Authentic Advantage solutions, which leverage AI to improve transparency and performance for advertisers. The company also introduced new products for streaming TV and expanded its market presence with new enterprise customer wins and international growth. DoubleVerify’s financial performance was marked by a 10% increase in activation revenue, a 9% rise in measurement revenue, and a 27% growth in supply-side revenue. The company maintained a gross revenue retention rate of over 95% and repurchased 3.3 million shares for $50.1 million in the third quarter. Looking ahead, DoubleVerify expects continued revenue growth and profitability, with fourth-quarter revenue projected between $207 and $211 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 38%. The company remains focused on leveraging AI and expanding its market presence to drive performance and accountability in the digital advertising ecosystem.

