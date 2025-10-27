DoubleDown Interactive to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Doubledown Interactive Co ( (DDI) ) has issued an update.

On October 27, 2025, DoubleDown Interactive announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on November 10, 2025. The company will also hold a conference call and webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (DDI) stock is a Buy with a $16.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on DDI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DDI is a Outperform.

Overall, Doubledown Interactive Co scores well with robust financial performance and strong earnings growth, driven by effective cash flow management and strategic acquisitions like SuperNation. However, technical analysis presents mixed signals, and challenges in the declining social casino market could impact future growth. The low P/E ratio offers a valuation advantage despite the lack of a dividend yield.



More about Doubledown Interactive Co

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a prominent developer and publisher of digital games, focusing on mobile and web-based platforms. The company is known for creating interactive entertainment experiences, particularly through its flagship social casino title, DoubleDown Casino, which offers a mix of classic and modern games. Recently, DoubleDown expanded its social casino platform by acquiring WHOW Games GmbH and operates real-money iGaming sites in Western Europe through its subsidiary, SuprNation.

Average Trading Volume: 48,754

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $437.6M



