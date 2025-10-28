Dotz Nano Limited Announces New Securities Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Dotz Nano Limited ( (AU:DTZ) ) is now available.

Dotz Nano Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of securities, specifically options expiring on October 28, 2028, with an exercise price of $0.10. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial flexibility and market positioning, potentially impacting its operations and offering opportunities for stakeholders to engage with its growth trajectory.

More about Dotz Nano Limited

Dotz Nano Limited operates in the advanced materials industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative technologies. The company primarily offers products and services related to security, anti-counterfeiting, and tracing solutions, catering to various sectors including healthcare, oil and gas, and consumer goods.

Average Trading Volume: 1,278,753

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$38.01M

