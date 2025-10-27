Dotz Nano Limited Announces New Options Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Dotz Nano Limited ( (AU:DTZ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Dotz Nano Limited has announced a prospectus offering up to 22 million new options, comprising 10 million options for placement participants and 12 million options for the lead manager. These options are exercisable at ten cents each and expire three years from the date of issue. The offering aims to facilitate secondary trading of options and shares issued upon their exercise, with the prospectus prepared under the Corporations Act. The offering is open from October 27, 2025, and closes on the same day, highlighting its speculative nature and the absence of cooling-off rights.

More about Dotz Nano Limited

YTD Price Performance: -41.00%

Average Trading Volume: 1,267,510

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$38.01M

For a thorough assessment of DTZ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue