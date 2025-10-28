dorsaVi Explores Scaling RRAM Technology to 22 nm Node

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from dorsaVi Limited ( (AU:DVL) ) is now available.

dorsaVi Limited has initiated a process to engage with semiconductor development partners to explore scaling down its oxide-based Resistive Random-Access Memory (RRAM) technology to the 22 nm process node. This move aims to enhance the technology’s density, speed, and power efficiency, crucial for next-generation edge and wearable computing systems. The 22 nm node is recognized for its manufacturability and performance, providing a solid foundation for dorsaVi’s adaptive RRAM arrays in applications such as biosensing and robotics, where low latency and independence from cloud computing are essential. The company plans to establish a joint evaluation plan with selected partners to guide future developments and potential foundry engagement, marking a significant step in advancing their sensor and robotics products into more intelligent systems.

More about dorsaVi Limited

dorsaVi Ltd is an ASX-listed company specializing in innovative motion analysis device technologies for clinical applications, elite sports, and occupational health and safety. Their wearable sensor technology captures and quantifies human movement and position in real-time, outside of a biomechanics lab, for up to 24 hours. The company focuses on two major markets: workplace safety, where it helps assess injury risks and improve workplace design, and clinical solutions, providing objective assessments and monitoring for physical therapy, hospital in the home, and elite sports.

Average Trading Volume: 8,112,273

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$59.65M

Learn more about DVL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue