DORE Announces Share Repurchase to Enhance Investment Portfolio

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc ( (GB:DORE) ) just unveiled an update.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust plc has repurchased 47,402 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 86.2578 pence per share, to be held in Treasury. This transaction updates the company’s total voting rights, affecting shareholder calculations under FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, reflecting DORE’s ongoing strategies in managing its investment portfolio and shareholder interests.

More about Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust plc (DORE) is a closed-end investment trust focused on providing sustainable income and capital growth through investments in renewable energy and infrastructure assets in the UK and Northern Europe. Recognized by the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark and awarded ‘Renewables Fund of the Year’ in 2022, DORE aims to accelerate the transition to net zero. Managed by Downing LLP, a firm with extensive experience in renewable energy, DORE emphasizes diversification to stabilize revenues and ensure consistent shareholder income.

YTD Price Performance: 12.99%

Average Trading Volume: 257,239

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £148.9M

