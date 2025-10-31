Dongjiang Environmental Reports Significant Losses Amidst Revenue Decline

Dongjiang Environmental Company Class H ( (SZDEF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Dongjiang Environmental Company Class H presented to its investors.

Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited, a joint stock company in China, specializes in industrial waste treatment and disposal, operating primarily in the environmental protection sector. The company is known for its focus on sustainable waste management solutions.

In its latest quarterly report, Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited revealed a challenging financial period with a decline in revenue and significant losses. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 1.56% compared to the same period last year and a substantial net loss attributable to shareholders.

Key financial metrics showed a net loss of RMB 281.4 million for the quarter, a stark increase from the previous year’s loss, driven by lower prices in waste treatment services and increased litigation-related expenses. Despite these challenges, the company managed to improve its net cash flow from operating activities, which saw a positive shift due to better revenue recovery from its recycling business.

Looking ahead, Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited remains focused on navigating the competitive landscape and addressing its financial challenges. The management is committed to enhancing operational efficiencies and exploring new business opportunities to stabilize and improve financial performance in the future.

