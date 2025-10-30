Dongfang Electric Proposes Governance Reforms and Supervisory Committee Abolition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dongfang Electric ( (HK:1072) ) has issued an announcement.

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and the abolition of its Supervisory Committee, aligning with the revised Company Law of the People’s Republic of China and other regulatory guidelines. The Audit and Risk Committee will now assume the responsibilities of the Supervisory Committee, streamlining governance and potentially enhancing operational efficiency. These changes are subject to approval at an extraordinary general meeting, reflecting the company’s commitment to regulatory compliance and improved corporate governance.

More about Dongfang Electric

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited is a prominent player in the manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of power generation equipment. The company focuses on providing advanced technological solutions and services to meet the energy needs of various markets.

