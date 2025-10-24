Dong-E-E-Jiao Reports Strong Nine-Month Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. ( (HK:3320) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Dong-E-E-Jiao, a subsidiary of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., reported its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The company saw an increase in revenue and net profit compared to the previous year, with revenue reaching RMB 4.77 billion and net profit at RMB 1.28 billion. Despite a decrease in total assets, the company experienced a positive net increase in cash and cash equivalents, indicating improved liquidity. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution as the financials are unaudited and may require adjustments.

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. is a company involved in the pharmaceutical industry, with a focus on producing and distributing pharmaceutical products. It holds a significant stake in Dong-E-E-Jiao, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, which specializes in producing traditional Chinese medicine products.

