Donaco Shareholders Approve Acquisition by On Nut Road Limited

Donaco International Ltd. ( (AU:DNA) ) has shared an announcement.

Donaco International Limited announced that its shareholders have overwhelmingly approved a scheme of arrangement for the acquisition of all remaining shares by On Nut Road Limited. The scheme, which received 98.11% approval from votes cast, is pending final approval from the Supreme Court of New South Wales. If approved, Donaco shares will cease trading on the ASX, with the implementation expected by mid-August 2025. This acquisition marks a significant shift in Donaco’s ownership structure, potentially impacting its strategic direction and market presence.

More about Donaco International Ltd.

Donaco International Limited is a company involved in the entertainment and leisure industry, focusing primarily on casino operations and related services. The company operates in the Asia-Pacific region, targeting markets with significant growth potential in the gaming and hospitality sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,846,483

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$54.3M

