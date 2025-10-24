DOMS Industries Receives Show Cause Notice for GST Violation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from DOMS Industries Limited ( (IN:DOMS) ) is now available.

DOMS Industries Limited has disclosed the receipt of a Show Cause Notice from the Office of State Taxes Officer, Kashmir, under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. The notice alleges that the company transported goods with inadequate documentation, resulting in a penalty of ₹35,51,578. Despite this, the company has responded within the prescribed time and stated that there is no material impact on its financial, operational, or other activities.

More about DOMS Industries Limited

Average Trading Volume: 10,748

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 153.3B INR

