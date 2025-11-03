Domino’s Sells Impressu Print Group to IVE Group

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited ( (AU:DMP) ).

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited has announced the sale of its Impressu Print Group to IVE Group for approximately $13.5 million. This strategic move is part of Domino’s effort to streamline its operations and focus on its core business, while maintaining access to Impressu’s services through a long-term agreement with IVE Group. The transaction is not expected to significantly impact the company’s financial outlook for FY26.

More about Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited operates in the food and beverage industry, primarily focusing on pizza delivery and takeaway services. The company is a prominent player in the global pizza market, with a strong presence in Australia and other international markets.

YTD Price Performance: -35.58%

Average Trading Volume: 1,071,549

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.73B

