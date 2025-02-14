Dominion Lending Centres Declares Quarterly Dividend

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Dominion Lending Centres, Inc. (Canada) Class A ( (TSE:DLCG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per class ‘A’ common share, payable on March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2025. This decision is expected to reinforce the company’s financial stability and appeal to investors, enhancing DLCG’s reputation in the mortgage industry.

More about Dominion Lending Centres, Inc. (Canada) Class A

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals, operating through its subsidiaries MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc., and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc. With over 8,000 agents and more than 500 locations across Canada, the company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in British Columbia.

YTD Price Performance: 10.86%

Average Trading Volume: 107,330

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$681.2M

