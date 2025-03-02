Domain Holdings Announces Director Departure

An announcement from Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. ( (AU:DHG) ) is now available.

Domain Holdings Australia Limited has announced the cessation of Jason Pellegrino as a director, effective February 28, 2025. This change in the board may impact the company’s strategic direction and governance, as Pellegrino held significant interests in the company’s securities, including share rights and ordinary shares through various trusts and investment entities.

More about Domain Holdings Australia Ltd.

Domain Holdings Australia Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property marketing and technology solutions. The company provides digital platforms and services to assist in property buying, selling, and renting, catering primarily to the Australian market.

YTD Price Performance: 72.63%

Average Trading Volume: 2,703,400

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.74B

