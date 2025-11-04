Doctor Care Anywhere Relocates Headquarters to Mayfair, London

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 sh ( (AU:DOC) ) has provided an announcement.

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC has announced a change in its registered office and principal place of business to a new address in Mayfair, London, effective from November 3, 2025. This move signifies a strategic step in the company’s operations, potentially enhancing its industry positioning and operational efficiency, while maintaining all other business details unchanged.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DOC) stock is a Hold with a A$0.17 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 sh stock, see the AU:DOC Stock Forecast page.

More about Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 sh

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC is a leading private telehealth provider in the UK, partnering with insurers, healthcare providers, and corporate clients to deliver care through its digital health platform. The company focuses on scaling services, expanding partnerships, and leveraging data-driven healthcare solutions to enhance patient outcomes and shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 189,257

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$55M

Learn more about DOC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue