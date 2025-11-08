Docebo Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Docebo, Inc. ( (DCBO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Docebo, Inc. presented to its investors.

Docebo Inc., a prominent player in the learning platform sector, leverages artificial intelligence to enhance enterprise training solutions globally. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Docebo announced a robust financial performance, showcasing growth in revenue and profitability, driven by its AI-First platform strategy and expanding market presence. Key financial highlights include a 10% increase in subscription revenue to $58 million, representing 94% of total revenue, and a total revenue rise of 11% to $61.6 million. The company also reported a net income of $6.1 million, up from $5.0 million the previous year, and an adjusted EBITDA of $12.4 million, marking a significant improvement. Docebo’s strategic wins include securing new clients across various sectors, such as a global industrial services provider and Amazon Health, reflecting its capability to deliver scalable learning solutions. The company also strengthened its position in the government sector with new contracts, including the U.S. Department of Energy and the Department of Defense’s Air Force Cyber Academy. Looking ahead, Docebo remains committed to innovation and disciplined execution, with management projecting continued revenue growth and a focus on delivering long-term value.

