DO & CO Announces Change in Major Shareholdings

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft ( (GB:0E64) ) has shared an announcement.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft announced a change in major holdings, with JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. acquiring or disposing of shares with voting rights, resulting in a 4.01% voting rights position. This notification highlights a significant shift in shareholder structure, potentially impacting the company’s governance and strategic decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0E64) stock is a Hold with a EUR190.00 price target.

More about DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft is a company based in Vienna, Austria, operating in the hospitality and catering industry. It is known for providing premium catering services, including airline catering, international event catering, and gourmet restaurants, with a market presence in various international locations.

Average Trading Volume: 9,252

Current Market Cap: €2.34B

