DNB ASA Reports Resilient Q3 2025 Performance

DNB ASA is a leading financial services group in Norway, providing a wide range of banking, insurance, and asset management services. The company operates primarily in the financial sector and is known for its strong market presence in the Nordic region.

In its third-quarter report for 2025, DNB ASA reported a profit of NOK 10,684 million, reflecting a 12.1% decrease compared to the same period last year. Despite the decline, the company showed resilience with a slight profit increase from the previous quarter, driven by robust economic activity in Norway.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a net interest income of NOK 15,990 million, a slight decrease from the previous year, and a net other operating income of NOK 6,700 million, consistent with the prior year’s performance. Operating expenses rose by 14.1% due to the acquisition of Carnegie, while impairment of financial instruments increased significantly, mainly due to specific events and updates in the expected credit loss model.

DNB ASA continues to focus on sustainability, having mobilized NOK 877 billion towards sustainable transition efforts, with a goal to reach NOK 1,500 billion by 2030. The company also announced a new share buy-back program and highlighted its strong capital position, with a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.9%.

Looking ahead, DNB ASA aims to maintain a return on equity above 14% through growth in loans and commissions, cost control, and efficient capital management. The company remains committed to its dividend policy and plans to use share repurchases as a tool for capital allocation, while navigating the impacts of global economic developments.

