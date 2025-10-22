DLP Resources Extends Mineralization at Aurora Project with New Drill Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from DLP Resources ( (TSE:DLP) ).

DLP Resources has announced the complete drill results for two drillholes, A25-023 and A25-024, at its Aurora Project in southern Peru. These results are part of an ongoing exploration and Preliminary Economic Assessment Study. The drillholes successfully extended mineralization to the southwest and southeast, with notable intersections of copper, molybdenum, and silver. The company is optimistic about the potential to increase the size of its maiden resource, which could enhance its positioning in the mining industry and provide significant implications for stakeholders.

DLP Resources Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily deals with copper, molybdenum, and silver, with a significant market focus on expanding its resource base in southern Peru.

