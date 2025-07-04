DL Holdings Group Appoints New CEO for US Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

DL Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:1709) ) has issued an update.

DL Holdings Group Limited has appointed Mr. Ai Kuiyu as the CEO of its US subsidiary, DL Holdings (US), effective July 4, 2025. This strategic move aims to accelerate the company’s business expansion in North America, enhance its global investment opportunities, and optimize resources for the potential listing of its subsidiary, Neuralfin Technology, in the US. The appointment is also expected to strengthen alliances with top US universities and Silicon Valley tech firms, promoting the development of high-end projects and AI communities.

More about DL Holdings Group Limited

DL Holdings Group Limited operates in the wealth management and technological innovation industry, focusing on finance, technology, and community services. The company offers services such as cross-border investment and high-net-worth family office client services, with a market focus on North America and global capital markets.

Average Trading Volume: 12,077,432

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.8B

Learn more about 1709 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue