Dixon Technologies Engages with Institutional Investors in Virtual Meetings

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. ( (IN:DIXON) ) has provided an announcement.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. recently held virtual meetings with institutional investors, including Star Union Daichi Life Insurance and Point72 Asset Management, on October 28, 2025. These one-on-one meetings did not involve the sharing of any unpublished price-sensitive information or presentations, indicating a focus on maintaining transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

More about Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. operates in the electronics manufacturing services industry, focusing on the production of consumer electronics, home appliances, lighting, and mobile phones. The company is a key player in the Indian market, providing end-to-end solutions to various global and domestic brands.

Average Trading Volume: 13,525

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 937B INR

