Disney Extends Horacio Gutierrez’s Employment Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Walt Disney ( (DIS) ) has issued an announcement.

On November 4, 2025, The Walt Disney Company extended the employment agreement of Horacio E. Gutierrez, its Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, to September 30, 2028, and changed his title to Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Global Affairs Officer. The amendment increases his long-term equity incentive annual award value to $12,365,000 but does not alter his base salary or target annual bonus. This adjustment reflects Disney’s commitment to retaining key executives and ensuring leadership stability, potentially impacting the company’s strategic legal and global affairs operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (DIS) stock is a Buy with a $127.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Walt Disney stock, see the DIS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DIS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DIS is a Outperform.

Disney’s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives, particularly the integration of Hulu into Disney+ and ESPN’s expansion, are key strengths. While technical indicators show some resistance, the company’s fair valuation and positive earnings call sentiment support a favorable outlook. Continued focus on strategic growth and overcoming regional challenges will be crucial.

To see Spark’s full report on DIS stock, click here.

More about Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates in various segments including media networks, parks, experiences and products, studio entertainment, and direct-to-consumer & international. Disney is known for its film studio division, television networks, and theme parks, focusing on delivering high-quality content and experiences globally.

Average Trading Volume: 7,768,336

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $200.2B

For a thorough assessment of DIS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue