Discovery Silver and Taykwa Tagamou Nation Forge Resource Development Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Discovery Silver ( (TSE:DSV) ) has shared an update.

Discovery Silver Corp. has entered into a Resource Development Agreement with the Taykwa Tagamou Nation, establishing a cooperative framework for mining activities within TTN’s traditional territory. This agreement aims to ensure economic benefits for TTN and responsible development, while also resolving a legal action brought by TTN against Discovery.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DSV) stock is a Buy with a C$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Discovery Silver stock, see the TSE:DSV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DSV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DSV is a Neutral.

Discovery Silver’s overall stock score reflects a mix of strong technical momentum and promising corporate developments countered by poor financial performance and challenging valuation metrics. The strategic acquisition of the Porcupine Complex enhances future growth prospects, but ongoing losses and cash flow issues remain key risks.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:DSV stock, click here.

More about Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp. is a North American-focused precious metals company with significant exposure to silver through its Cordero project in Mexico, one of the largest undeveloped silver deposits globally. The company has expanded into Canadian gold production with the acquisition of the Porcupine Complex, holding a dominant land position in the Timmins, Ontario gold camp.

Average Trading Volume: 3,587,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.57B

See more insights into DSV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue