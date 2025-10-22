Discovery Alaska Schedules 2025 AGM and Opens Director Nominations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Discovery Alaska Limited ( (AU:DAF) ) has provided an announcement.

Discovery Alaska Limited has announced the scheduling of its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) for November 24, 2025, at 12:30 pm (WST). The company has set October 24, 2025, as the deadline for director nominations, which must be submitted in writing to the company’s registered office. Further details regarding the AGM will be provided to shareholders in a separate notice, which will also be accessible on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and the company’s website.

More about Discovery Alaska Limited

Discovery Alaska Limited operates in the exploration and mining industry, focusing on the discovery and development of mineral resources in Alaska. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker DAF.

Average Trading Volume: 103,480

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.22M

