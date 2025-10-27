Director’s Interest Update at Associate Global Partners

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Contango Asset Management Ltd. ( (AU:APL) ) has shared an announcement.

Associate Global Partners Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice involving Brett Peter Cairns. The change pertains to the acquisition of 112 units in the WCM Quality Global Growth Fund – Active ETF through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan, reflecting a minor adjustment in the director’s indirect holdings.

More about Contango Asset Management Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 20,038

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.62M

