Director’s Interest Change at Australian Foundation Investment Company

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:AFI) ) has issued an announcement.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Rebecca Dee-Bradbury. On October 24, 2025, Ms. Dee-Bradbury acquired 6,080 ordinary shares at a price of $7.35 per share through LMH Investments Pty Ltd. This change reflects the company’s ongoing governance and management adjustments, potentially impacting shareholder perceptions and director engagement.

More about Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited operates in the investment management industry, focusing on providing investment services and managing a diversified portfolio of Australian equities. The company aims to deliver long-term capital growth and income to its shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 531,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

