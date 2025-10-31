Director Resignation at Yamato Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yamato Kogyo Co ( (JP:5444) ) has provided an announcement.

Yamato Kogyo Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Director Tomofumi Osaki, effective October 31, 2025, due to personal reasons. The company assures that the number of directors remains compliant with legal and statutory requirements, indicating stability in its governance structure despite the change.

Average Trading Volume: 194,049

Current Market Cap: Yen578.2B

