Director Increases Stake in Medical Developments International

The latest update is out from Medical Developments International Limited ( (AU:MVP) ).

Medical Developments International Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Russell Basser acquiring 40,000 fully paid ordinary shares, increasing his total holdings to 55,873 shares. This acquisition, conducted through an on-market trade, reflects a significant investment by the director, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future prospects and stability, which may positively influence stakeholder perceptions.

More about Medical Developments International Limited

Medical Developments International Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on the development and distribution of medical products. Its primary offerings include pain relief solutions and respiratory devices, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 126,227

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$78.86M

