Director Change at Macro Metals Limited

Kogi Iron Ltd. ( (AU:M4M) ) has shared an update.

Kogi Iron Ltd. has announced that Shawn Tilley has ceased to be a director of Macro Metals Limited as of October 24, 2025. Tilley held 50,000,000 unlisted options and 402,567,436 fully paid ordinary shares through a trust. This change in directorship may impact the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder interests.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$34.56M

