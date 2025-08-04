Directa Plus CEO Increases Stake, Signaling Confidence in Company’s Future

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Directa Plus ( (GB:DCTA) ) has shared an announcement.

Directa Plus announced that its CEO, Giulio Cesareo, has acquired 28,600 ordinary shares, increasing his total interest to 4.24% of the company’s voting rights. This transaction underscores Cesareo’s confidence in the company’s future and may positively influence stakeholder perceptions, reinforcing Directa Plus’s position in the graphene industry.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DCTA is a Neutral.

Directa Plus demonstrates insider confidence through significant insider buying, which is a positive sign. However, the company faces substantial financial performance issues with declining revenues and negative profitability, weighing heavily on the overall score. The stock’s technical indicators show some potential for recovery, but valuation concerns due to negative profitability persist.

More about Directa Plus

Directa Plus is a prominent producer and supplier of graphene-based products, catering to both consumer and industrial markets. The company utilizes a proprietary patented technology for graphene manufacturing, which is based on a plasma super expansion process. This sustainable, non-toxic production method results in hybrid graphene materials and graphene nanoplatelets, marketed under the G+® brand, suitable for a variety of applications. Established in 2005 and based in Lomazzo, Italy, Directa Plus has been listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange since 2016 and holds the Green Economy Mark.

Average Trading Volume: 73,450

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £10.34M

