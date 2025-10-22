Dimerix Limited Issues New Shares Following Option Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dimerix Limited ( (AU:DXB) ) has shared an update.

Dimerix Limited has announced the issuance of 212,170 fully paid ordinary shares following the cashless exercise of 799,500 unlisted options. This move, which was made without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001, signifies the company’s adherence to regulatory compliance and may impact its market positioning by potentially increasing liquidity and shareholder value.

Dimerix Limited is a company operating in the biotechnology sector, focusing on the development of innovative therapies for unmet medical needs.

Average Trading Volume: 1,497,148

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$309.1M

