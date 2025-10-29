Dilip Buildcon Secures INR 307.08 Crore Railway Subcontract

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd. ( (IN:DBL) ) has shared an announcement.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd. has secured a significant subcontract worth INR 307.08 crore from ISC Projects Pvt. Ltd. for the development of the Barpali loading bulb at Kusara under the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway. This project, which involves comprehensive civil engineering works including earthwork, bridge construction, and track linking, is expected to be completed within 24 months. This contract enhances Dilip Buildcon’s portfolio in the railway infrastructure sector, potentially strengthening its market position and offering growth opportunities in the domestic market.

More about Dilip Buildcon Ltd.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd. is a prominent player in the infrastructure sector, specializing in the construction of roads, bridges, and other civil engineering projects. The company is known for its focus on delivering large-scale infrastructure projects across India, contributing significantly to the country’s development in transportation and related sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 47,579

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 78.16B INR

Learn more about DBL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue