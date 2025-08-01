DIH Holdings Faces Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

DIH Holdings US, Inc Class A ( (DHAI) ) has issued an update.

On July 29, 2025, DIH Holding US, Inc. received a notice from Nasdaq indicating non-compliance with listing requirements due to the delayed filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended March 31, 2025. The company has 60 days from the notice date to file the report or submit a compliance plan. This notice does not immediately affect the trading of the company’s securities on Nasdaq, and DIH is actively working to resolve the issue.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DHAI is a Neutral.

DIH Holdings US, Inc faces significant challenges with negative profitability and equity, compounded by bearish technical indicators and unattractive valuation metrics. The recent board member resignation adds to corporate governance concerns, overshadowing positive cash flow improvements.

More about DIH Holdings US, Inc Class A

DIH Holding US, Inc. is a global provider of advanced robotic devices used in physical rehabilitation. The company focuses on improving the daily lives of individuals with disabilities and functional impairments by offering solutions that enable intensive rehabilitation. DIH’s products incorporate visual stimulation in an interactive manner to facilitate clinical research and intensive functional rehabilitation for patients with walking impairments, reduced balance, and impaired arm and hand functions.

Average Trading Volume: 3,254,250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.7M

