DigitalX Enhances Bitcoin Strategy with New Treasury Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from DigitalX Limited ( (AU:DCC) ).

DigitalX Limited has announced a strategic update on its treasury and trading activities, emphasizing its 21 Hundred Bitcoin accumulation strategy. The company has allocated approximately A$4.96 million into the Lime Street Capital SPC fund, aiming to generate significant free cash flow through a market-neutral approach that operates independently of Bitcoin price movements. This move is part of DigitalX’s broader effort to optimize its treasury by balancing Bitcoin accumulation with yield-generating strategies, further solidifying its position as a leading ASX-listed provider of institutional-grade Bitcoin exposure.

More about DigitalX Limited

DigitalX Ltd (ASX:DCC) is a leading Australian digital investment manager and the only ASX-listed crypto fund manager. It is the longest-standing publicly listed digital asset company in Australia, with a track record of over six years in digital asset management. The company manages Australia’s first ASX-listed spot Bitcoin ETF and focuses on providing institutional-grade Bitcoin exposure to domestic individual wholesale investors and family offices.

Average Trading Volume: 4,131,822

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$86.35M

See more insights into DCC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue